BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

US QuickSink: Ukraine is searching for solutions for a new anti-ship missile
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1314 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
103 views • 7 months ago

Ukraine is searching for solutions for a new anti-ship missile

The project called ERAM (announced back in 2022) is aimed at creating an anti-ship missile using Western air-launched technologies. Enemy sources report that the Ukrainian military command is considering using the US American QuickSink technology for this purpose, which is an air-dropped bomb (weighing 230 to 960 kg) with the already known JDAM guidance and correction module, but modified to engage ships.

The technology allows guiding the munition onto moving and maneuvering surface targets at ranges up to 80 km.

✨It is noteworthy that all Ukrainian developments, from USVs/UAVs to missiles and situational awareness systems, are modifications and adaptations of Western technologies that NATO countries⚡️ are testing on the Ukrainian proving ground. This means that the ERAM project has a chance of being implemented using American or another NATO country's technology that has not yet been tested in real combat against warships.

From: Two Majors dva_majors 

Adding:  Yesterday, The US is suspending foreign aid programs, according to an order from Secretary of State Marco Rubio – Politico.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has issued an executive order supplementing Trump's order suspending foreign aid programs for 90 days.

The publication cites some former officials who report that aid to Ukraine, as well as Taiwan, Jordan and other countries, is being suspended.

Exceptions are made only for two countries – Israel and Egypt; the provision of military aid to them continues without changes, as indicated in the relevant paragraph of the document.

The document was distributed to all diplomatic and consular posts and requires State Department employees to issue "stop-work orders" on nearly all "existing foreign assistance grants."

The document says decisions to continue, modify or terminate programs will be made after review by the Secretary of State. 

Also yesterday:  Mexico has refused to accept a plane carrying deported migrants from the United States.

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy