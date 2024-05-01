What the Soviet communist leader Vladimir Lenin, said about 'May Day'

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Soviet communist leader Vladimir Lenin said of May Day that it was “the day when the workers of all lands celebrate their awakening to a class-conscientiousness, their solidarity in the struggle against all coercion and oppression of man by man, the struggle to free the toiling millions from hunger, poverty, and humiliation. Two worlds stand facing each other in this great struggle: [...] The world of exploitation and slavery and the world of brotherhood and freedom.”