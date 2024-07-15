Part 9 Aperture Peep Sight for the 10/22 Takedown

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
AmbGun 10/22 Takedown Build Series in Shorts
https://www.ambgun.com/ambidextral-rifle/backpackrifle/takedown22lr
Thanks Keltec for the SU16d pic rail peep sight
KelTec Peep diameter is .14. I wanted .070 max…so
Drilled out peep with #11 bit
Tapped with 12-40
Threaded up Skinner .070 aperture
Probably should have gone with extended aperture for a bit more threads and to shift aperture rearward a bit…
Zeroing for elevation was quick with the Tech Sights front sight tower. It took a bit more trial and error to nail the windage…loosening the phillips head screw on one side and tightening on the other to shift the peep. About 20 rounds and I had it dialed.
Proceeded to do an AQT
Offhand I scored a 47 out of 50 with all hits in the black although one was close.
Squatting (not an official Project Appleseed position, but more tactically useful than sitting on ass) scored a 43.
Stage 3 rapid fire prone, a 45…really good scores so now I’m nervous for the slow fire prone
worth double points. Shot an 88. Total score of 223 is my best ever shooting without a sling. I’d say building a pic rail aperture peep sight proved worthwhile.
