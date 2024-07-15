Part 9 Aperture Peep Sight for the 10/22 Takedown

AmbGun 10/22 Takedown Build Series in Shorts

Thanks Keltec for the SU16d pic rail peep sight





KelTec Peep diameter is .14. I wanted .070 max…so





Drilled out peep with #11 bit

Tapped with 12-40

Threaded up Skinner .070 aperture

Probably should have gone with extended aperture for a bit more threads and to shift aperture rearward a bit…





Zeroing for elevation was quick with the Tech Sights front sight tower. It took a bit more trial and error to nail the windage…loosening the phillips head screw on one side and tightening on the other to shift the peep. About 20 rounds and I had it dialed.





Proceeded to do an AQT

Offhand I scored a 47 out of 50 with all hits in the black although one was close.

Squatting (not an official Project Appleseed position, but more tactically useful than sitting on ass) scored a 43.

Stage 3 rapid fire prone, a 45…really good scores so now I’m nervous for the slow fire prone

worth double points. Shot an 88. Total score of 223 is my best ever shooting without a sling. I’d say building a pic rail aperture peep sight proved worthwhile.





