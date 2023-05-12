Is the Flat Earth Stationary or Constantly Rising Upwards?

For many years the Flat Earth community at large was in agreement that the world is a level motionless plane as evidenced by our common sense, everyday experience, and countless scientific experiments including the Michelson-Morley, Michelson-Gale, Sagnac, Airy's Failure, and observable realities such as perfectly circular star trails around a stationary Pole Star, and the constellations remaining in their relative positions to one another for all of recorded history. Recently, however, a few Flat Earthers have revived Leo Ferrari's old Flat Earth Society claim that the world is not in fact a level motionless plane, but rather a constantly upwards rising plane. These people cite experiments such as a helium balloon moving forward in an accelerating car, or a cork inside a dropped bottle of water momentarily ceasing its descent while mid-air as proof positive that Earth cannot be a stationary plane. They claim the only possible way to explain these results is to assume Earth to be constantly rising at 9.8 meters per second or approximately 22 miles per hour straight upwards. There is some debate amongst them regarding whether this upward motion is a constant velocity or an acceleration, but these new "upward rising Earthers" have all recently come into agreement that our flat Earth can no longer be stationary...



