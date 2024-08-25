08.25.24 Cider Sunday: Balcom Canyon Session Hopped Cider 5.0/5*

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I haven't had a hopped cider before. Seems to be an interesting idea.
This one is quite good.
Running 4.3 for the ABV, 0 for the IBUs and the SRM is best guessed as a 4.
From the interwebs:
"Break through the gateway into Balcom Canyon where beer and cider unite! Enjoy this beer-inspired cider brewed with English Dry-Ale yeast that's balanced with Citra hops. Yee-haw!
Tasting notes: Stonefruit, Tropical, Citrus, Off-dry, Semi-sweet"
Thanks for coming by and sharing a cold one with us.
Big 3 folks
Skal!
E.
I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are our own.
