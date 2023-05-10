UNCOVERED: the CCP’s classified 3 F’s plan to destroy America from within | Ava Chen Ep 81

From fentanyl, to the CCP infiltrating our judicial system, and their plans for a worldwide pandemic obtained by Miles Guo in 2017, Ava Chen joins Faithful Freedom with Teryn Gregson, presented by We The Patriots USA, to dissect timelines and confidential strategies that have been confiscated from the CCP. Ava explains how our internal agencies have been in possession of covert CCP operations for years and how some lawmakers are trying to bring those to light for the American people, in the wake of Guo’s arrest after he blew the whistle on China.The opinions expressed by our show guests are their own, and are not necessarily shared by We The Patriots USA. However, we value free speech and will always fight to protect it!Show more





New Federal State of China news:

https://nfscofficial.com/?gclid=Cj0KCQjw0tKiBhC6ARIsAAOXutlJgxbdjNZiabRpXy0zmo8FWhQf-fQGK8MpKKdBqQlJ9qYdVc5GiiUaAl3cEALw_wcB





****Code SECRET50 for 50% Off****

Join Teryn, Dr. Ryan Cole, Dr. Peter McCullough, Steve Deace, Jenna Ellis, Kristen Meghan and more at the WTP USA National Conference in Boise, ID, June 2 - 3: https://wethepatriotsusa.org/conference-2023/

Help grow the We The Patriots USA Podcast community, by prayerfully becoming a monthly contributor: https://wethepatriotsusa.org/donate/

Subscribe to the podcast newsletter: https://teryngregson.com/podcast

Subscribe to the We The Patriots USA newsletter: https://wethepatriotsusa.org/news-updates/

Subscribe to the podcast:

iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/faithful-freedom-with-teryn-gregson/id1598602749

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/6dKsn0JqtNJfarUUVYuv5v?si=a810d53643fb4017

Google Play: https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0cHM6Ly9pbmZvNjA1NzAucG9kb21hdGljLmNvbS9yc3MyLnhtbA

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/teryngregson

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-1020046

Shop Faith & Freedom Over Fear Gear: https://wethepatriotsusa.org/faithful-freedom





Show less

CSID: 5fc9b6168c2d9d74









Content Managed by ContentSafe.co