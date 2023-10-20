The Michael Jackson Conspiracy: Aphrodite Jones

An insightful inside look into Michael Jackson by the New York Times Bestselling author Aphrodite Jones: of the book 📚 "Michael Jackson Conspiracy". She is an executive producer and the host of "True Crime with Aphrodite Jones" on the Investigation Discovery TV network. Michael Jackson was the celebrity the media loved to hate. Tremendously wealthy, inarguably eccentric, and one of the most famous people in the world, Jackson was the unenviable target of constant public humiliation. The media poked fun at his skin, his features, and his lifestyle. Seasoned crime reporter Aphrodite Jones condemns the media for perpetuating hateful rumors and innuendoes, recounting just the sordid details, and reporting only the most despicable allegations and grisly charges made against Michael Jackson during the unjust trial. They had built a highly profitable industry around the Michael Jackson's "freaky life" and banked on his conviction. And, it turns out, they got it all wrong. In their efforts to make money and win ratings and destroy Michael Jackson for the establishment, the media suppressed the truth. It wasn't until after the "not guilty" verdict that Jones had the insight and courage to admit her own unintentional role in the frenzy surrounding the shocking testimony, high drama, and countless celebrities in Michael Jackson's high-profile trial. Bestselling author and TV host Jones makes amends with what is not only a truthful, well-documented chronicle of the entire trial but a powerful indictment against the media for conspiring to distort, dehumanize, and destroy Michael Jackson. She argues convincingly that the case against Jackson amounted to nothing more than a media-made, tax-paid scandal, and she makes an impassioned call to action for the public-at-large to think critically, question the integrity, and demand the truth in the "news". Michael Jackson bootstrapped his way from poverty to riches but was destroyed and subjected to perpetual vilification. His wealth was robbed from him by the government and many vultures.