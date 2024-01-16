Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
NATO Nation’s Military Alliance With Russia Soon? Turkish Leader Presents Stunning Proposal
channel image
The Prisoner
8958 Subscribers
Shop now
223 views
Published a month ago

A politician from NATO nation Turkey has proposed a military alliance with Russia, Iran, Iraq and Syria to fight the Kurdish militants. “We should immediately set up military cooperation with Syria, Iraq, Iran and Russia to eliminate separatist and pseudo-Islamic terror organizations in northern Syria and Iraq,” Dogu Perinchek, who leads political party Watan Partisi, said. The proposal comes after KPP militants killed nine Turkish soldiers.

Mirrored - Hindustan Times

Keywords
russianatoturkey

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket