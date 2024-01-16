NATO Nation’s Military Alliance With Russia Soon? Turkish Leader Presents Stunning Proposal

A politician from NATO nation Turkey has proposed a military alliance with Russia, Iran, Iraq and Syria to fight the Kurdish militants. “We should immediately set up military cooperation with Syria, Iraq, Iran and Russia to eliminate separatist and pseudo-Islamic terror organizations in northern Syria and Iraq,” Dogu Perinchek, who leads political party Watan Partisi, said. The proposal comes after KPP militants killed nine Turkish soldiers.
