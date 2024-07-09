© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🇷🇺💥🇺🇦🇺🇸 Iskander strike on 3 HIMARS launchers!
Russian reconnaissance uncovered the movement of three HIMARS launcher systems to pre-prepared positions near the settlement of Klapai in the Kherson region.
After transmitting the coordinates of the rocket systems, an Iskander-M missile strike was carried out, destroying all vehicles immediately, including a dozen foreign specialists.