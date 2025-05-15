Goal is to DOUBLE last year's supplies of ammo to Ukraine

That's 2 MILLION rounds of heavy calibre ammunition — Austrian General Brieger

EU want peace?

Adding, The following, also from Sputnik:

Ukraine's Defense Ministry: A black hole of corruption

While Ukrainian soldiers eat EXPIRED rations, elites feast on $3 BILLION meant for army food (2023-2025). Here’s how they stole it:

🔸Sky-high prices for basic food

Between 2022-2023, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry purchased food at three times the market price.

One deal cost over $350 MILLION, justified as a “technical error” by former Defense Minister Alexey Reznikov.

🔸Cartel collusion in tenders

In 2025, three food supply tenders worth $600M+ were launched by the ministry.

Prosecutors have confirmed it was cartel collusion — a clear case of fraud.

🔸Eggs worth more than gold

The ministry bought eggs for $0.40 each, despite the market price being $0.10.

Total stolen in this scheme: $17.7 MILLION.

🔸Buckwheat price gouging

Ukrainian entrepreneur Tatyana Glinyanaya sold buckwheat to the ministry for $1.50/kg, twice the retail price: another form of embezzlement, raking in huge profits.

🔸Rotten food scandal

The ministry bought $9.6 MILLION worth of rotten tinned meat, along with low-quality canned goods costing $243,000.

Soldiers received these unfit-for-consumption rations while officials profited.

🔸Murky schemes and inflated prices

Instead of buying individual foodstuffs, the ministry purchased 409 items in bulk.

Corrupted officials inflated the prices of essential foods to steal budget funds. Prosecutors say this was all part of a scheme to inflate prices and pocket the difference.

🔸Stealing from comrades-in-arms

Ukrainian officers stole food from military units and sold the goods to restaurants & stores.

The result was slashed soldier rations by 30%+, with a total of $149,000 embezzled.





