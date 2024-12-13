© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Israel bombs over 380 military targets in Syria, disabling any future defense to Israeli takeover
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
403 views • 6 months ago
Israel bombs Syria and its military assets back into the stone age leaving it completely defenseless in the future amid Bolshevik-style public executions | Candace Owens blows up "greatest ally" propaganda by highlighting Israeli attack on USS Liberty | Did Luigi Mangioni want to get caught? | Bankruptcy judge rejects sale of InfoWars | Chris Wray resigns as FBI Director | Will Kash Patel release the Epstein List? | San Diego adopts radical policy to protect criminal illegal aliens | Ukraine strikes Russia with more US missiles as Moscow vows retaliation | DOJ says J6 pardons are "admission of guilt" | Texas sues makers of household products over PFAS forever chemicals
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.