BrightLearn - Human Pharming: Exposing Medical Industry Corruption, an interview with Adam Riva

The podcast episode featuring filmmaker Adam Riva and Brighteon founder Mike Adams delves into the eye-opening documentary "Human Pharming," which exposes the pharmaceutical industry's corruption and its shift towards a depopulation agenda, urging viewers to critically examine the healthcare system and take control of their health.
