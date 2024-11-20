Military analyst Sean Bell seems to agree with Forbes.

"The ATACMS season may not last long for Ukraine": Kiev has a maximum of fifty American long-range missiles, so Forbes advises "enjoying" them until Trump comes to power.

Adding:

❗️Reportedly Fragments of Storm Shadow missiles were found near the village of Maryino along the E38 Rylsk-Lgov-Kurchatov road in Russia's Kursk region. Earlier, The Times reported that the Ukrainian Armed Forces had been authorized to deploy these missiles deep within Russian territory.

Adding:

Former Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Valeriy Zaluzhny planned a terrorist attack on the TurkStream gas pipeline in the Black Sea but failed, Spiegel reports.

It is claimed that Zaluzhny conceived this plan while organizing the sabotage of the Nord Stream pipelines as part of an operation called "Diameter."

...However, Zaluzhny reportedly liked the planned operation, codenamed "Diameter," so much that he wanted to expand it. According to those involved, Zaluzhny allegedly proposed including the Black Sea in the operation.

In the Black Sea, Russian gas flows through another pipeline to a NATO state. TurkStream connects Russia with Turkey. The commando leaders were thrilled; General Zaluzhny appeared to think even bigger than they did. They began planning two simultaneous operations. However, the TurkStream attack would later fail, leading the focus to shift entirely to Nord Stream.

Adding:

The German publication Bild claims that the captain of the Chinese ship Yi Peng 3, suspected of involvement in the disruption of underwater cables in the Baltic Sea, was a Russian citizen.

Earlier, the Financial Times reported that Sweden is investigating the possible involvement of this Chinese cargo ship in the cable breaks in the Baltic Sea. According to the report, the vessel was traveling from the Russian port of Ust-Luga to the Egyptian city of Port Said and passed near the areas where cables between Finland and Germany, as well as between Sweden and Lithuania, were damaged.