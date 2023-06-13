Quo Vadis





June 12, 2023





In this video we share Medjugorje Visionary Mirjana on the Triumph of the Immaculate Heart and the Priests.





In a testimony in Medjugorje, the visionary Mirjana Soldo declares: 'We are approaching the triumph of the Heart of our Mother!'





The triumph of Our Lady's Heart will come through the priests, who are the foundation for it, it is important to pray for all of them!





I can't tell you more now!





What I can say, and you can come to the same conclusion when you look at Our Lady's messages, is the struggle between good and evil, between what should happen, because you have to know what Our Lady said, what she started in Fatima, she will accomplish in Medjugorje.





She said 'My Immaculate Heart will triumph'.





So, from this moment we are living now to her triumph there is a bridge and that bridge is the priests.





And Our Lady said that we must pray for the priests so that this bridge could be built.





Priests are a bridge and we need our priests so that we can all use them to reach Our Lady's triumph."





In an interview from November 2007, Mirjana says: "When we look at Our Lady's messages, when we talk about the privileged, then we can talk about priests.





Because Our Lady never said what they should do, but only and always what we should do for them.





Mirjana said that we should not judge and criticize priests, but that they need our prayers and love.





My children, if you lose respect for priests, you will lose respect for the church and ultimately, for dear God.





I repeat once again, God will judge priests as they were as priests.





Lately, in almost every message, Our Lady has emphasized the importance of prayer for priests.





For example, when she blesses us and things that are for blessing, she always says, I give you my motherly blessing, but the greatest blessing you can receive on earth is the blessing that comes from your priest.





It is my Son himself who blesses you.





And he says don't forget to pray for your shepherds.





Their priestly hands were blessed by my Son.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FyQx8QhZ5eM