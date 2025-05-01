BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
💔 The Truth About Wagyu Beef Will Break You
mgibsonofficial
mgibsonofficial
4 months ago

Wagyu steak—known for its tenderness, flavor, and melt-in-your-mouth texture—has become a high-end delicacy. But what most people don’t know is how it’s made. Behind that “buttery” flavor is a brutal truth: extreme animal mistreatment and genetic manipulation.


📉 These cows are so sickly they can’t even reproduce naturally. Many are fed processed sugar and even candy to produce excessive marbling. The Wagyu lineage has been selectively bred into disease, just to create a certain texture on your plate.


It’s a hard truth, especially for those of us who love food and care deeply about where it comes from. But we can’t ignore what we now know.


🔥 Real change starts with awareness. If we want to protect our health and the integrity of our food systems, we need to stop supporting the systems causing harm.


💬 Visit www.michaelsgibson.com to connect with others building ethical, self-reliant food systems that prioritize health, truth, and compassion.


#FoodAwareness #StopTheScam #CleanEating #TruthMatters #MichaelGibsonAlliance #WagyuTruth #SustainableLiving #HealthFreedom #WakeUpCall #EatWithConscience

