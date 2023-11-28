A Man Escaped from the UKR Military Enlistment Office through a Second-Floor Window

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The man escaped from the military registration and enlistment office in the city of Mukachevo, Transcarpathian region of Ukraine, through a second-floor window, the Ukrainian agency UNIAN reported.
The man was able to escape from the building through a window with a broken grill. After he came down, a man in military uniform ran after him. Authorities have not yet commented on this incident.
Great job! You won't be used as the next cannon fodder.