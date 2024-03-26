BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
How Ukraine's 92nd Assault Brigade Destroys 18 Russian Armored Vehicles in Hours Near Klishchiivka
31 views • 03/26/2024

US Military News


March 25, 2024


The resolve and courage of Ukraine's 92nd Assault Brigade shine brightly in the crucible of conflict. Recently, near Klishchiivka, these valiant soldiers thwarted a massive assault by Russian forces, showcasing their exceptional skill and bravery in the face of overwhelming odds.


The Russian command sent an armored group of at least 18 vehicles into the battle, including infantry fighting vehicles and armored personnel carriers. However, the Ukrainian military, detecting the movement of equipment in time, swiftly responded with artillery and drones, attacking the Russian troops.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XvUM35CTADA

russiawarus military newsukrainedestroyedhoursarmored vehiclesassault brigadeklishchiivka92nd
