Pride Movement: What We Aren't Told - Explaining the Faith

Fr. Chris Alar, Explaining the Faith
Streamed live on July 15, 2023
The Gay Pride Movement is everywhere, but what is behind it - love or sin? What do you need to know and what does the Church teach about it? Fr. Chris Alar explains what is happening and why in this part of his Woke Series.
