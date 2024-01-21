2024-1-20 radiation tunnel traps

~I also learned that you can use CDS for radiation poisoning too.

~And, borax will also work. They one guy said that you can put borax into water, and spray it on your skin, and it work to remove radiation. I guess it works, because whatever it is that is causing the break down needs to be halted to be remedied, and he was saying that the salts in the borax would work for this. They used both CDS sprayed onto the body, and borax diluted in water. No specifics were given on amounts.

~From other borax videos, for internal purposes, they say 1/8tsp for woman, and 1/4tsp for men....no more than that per day, and to take magnesium with it.

~sources of radiation...wifi, bluetooth, 5G towers, your smart phone, x-ray machines, airport scanners, flying in an airplane, nuclear, weaponized doplar radar, and it would appear they are just setting up death zones at choke points. They would probably lie and say, "we just wanted to have service in the tunnel.". Yeah, "safe and effective!".







