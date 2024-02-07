Carl Higbie on Trump Presidential Immunity: 'Rule on the issue at hand':

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
'Rule on the issue at hand': Carl Higbie on Trump Presidential Immunity judges. On Tuesday's episode of "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE" Carl weighs in on former President Donald Trump's Presidential Immunity claim being thrown out in court, breaks down the court ruling against Trump on Presidential Immunity, and more