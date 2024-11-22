Putin Pushing Europe Closer And Closer To WWIII-NOW THE END BEGINS-NOV 22 2024

On this episode of the Prophecy News Podcast, Ukraine is being egged on by lame duck president Joe Biden to escalate their war with Russia, giving them approval to use long-range missiles against them. Russia for their part has begun to step up their use of “a new Russian missile with all the parameters, speed and altitude, to match those of an intercontinental ballistic missile”. Britain is now “directly involved” in the Ukraine war after its Storm Shadow missiles were used to strike targets inside Russia, according to Moscow’s ambassador. Russia this morning threatened to strike US air bases in Poland with ‘advanced weapons’ hours after it reportedly launched an advanced missile as part of a brutal barrage of targets across Ukraine. WWIII has been talked about so often over the past 4 years that, when it finally starts, may be somewhat anticlimactic. But that is certainly the direction we are moving in.



