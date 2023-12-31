The Grayzone: NY Times October 7 hoax exposed (mirrored)

Mirrored from YouTube channel The Grayzone at:-.
https://youtu.be/BXdCd8VPo4g?si=h8H182xnuGjfAki_
31 Dec 2023 #TheGrayzone
Max Blumenthal and Aaron Mate meticulously debunk a New York Times article purporting to demonstrate that Hamas carried out a policy of sexual assault against Israelis on October 7, and demonstrate that the Times' Jeffrey Gettleman is guilty of journalistic malpractice and serving as a willing tool for the serially mendacious Israeli government.
||| The Grayzone |||
Find more reporting at https://thegrayzone.com
Support our original journalism at Patreon: https://patreon.com/grayzone
Facebook: https://facebook.com/thegrayzone
Twitter: https://twitter.com/thegrayzonenews
Instagram: https://instagram.com/thegrayzonenews
Minds: https://minds.com/thegrayzone
Mastodon: https://mastodon.social/@thegrayzone
#TheGrayzone
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.