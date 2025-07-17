BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
BREAKING: Lauren Southern SHOCKING New Revelations About Andrew Tate And We Believe Her
Special breaking News Report: The title of this show is not clickbait. Lauren Southern has released portions of her new book for free that pertain to Andrew Tate because she says she didn't want to profit or make money off of this sordid part of her life that includes cocaine, crypto scams, and the worst kind of sexual assault. Con Inc needs a day of reckoning. This story goes deep into the heart of not only MAGA, but the global Conservative movement and extends to cover-ups and even criminal behavior by people like Tommy Robinson and horrendous lies and defamation by people like Milo. Sometimes I ask myself "God, why are we here? The people we fought alongside and we thought were taking down the bad guys are bad guys themselves." This is a story you never expected, but we all could see coming. Lauren is brave enough to tell her story... and we believe her. Why? Because these people have already exposed their crimes themselves. Read More: https://www.resistancechicks.com/lauren-southern-shocking-new-revelations-about-andrew-tate/

tommy robinsonandrew tatelauren southerntristen tate
