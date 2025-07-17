BREAKING: Lauren Southern SHOCKING New Revelations About Andrew Tate And We Believe Her

Special breaking News Report: The title of this show is not clickbait. Lauren Southern has released portions of her new book for free that pertain to Andrew Tate because she says she didn't want to profit or make money off of this sordid part of her life that includes cocaine, crypto scams, and the worst kind of sexual assault. Con Inc needs a day of reckoning. This story goes deep into the heart of not only MAGA, but the global Conservative movement and extends to cover-ups and even criminal behavior by people like Tommy Robinson and horrendous lies and defamation by people like Milo. Sometimes I ask myself "God, why are we here? The people we fought alongside and we thought were taking down the bad guys are bad guys themselves." This is a story you never expected, but we all could see coming. Lauren is brave enough to tell her story... and we believe her. Why? Because these people have already exposed their crimes themselves. Read More: https://www.resistancechicks.com/lauren-southern-shocking-new-revelations-about-andrew-tate/

*NEW!!! Resistance Chicks General Store has added 4 new products ready to GO! Visit Shop.ResistanceChicks.com





Resistance Chicks are proud to partner with Zang Enterprises as the new official gold and silver company of Resistance Chicks! Learn more: www.resistancechicks.com/godsmoney





Perfect Aminos! Give your body what it needs to build muscle and regain energy! Read Michelle's testimony and learn more: www.resistancechicks.com/bodyhealth





Resistance Chicks are PROUD to partner with Dr. Haider's premium, additive-free immune preventive treatment and recovery supplements, available exclusively at www.mygotostack.com USE PROMO CODE "RC"





AMAZING body and CBD products!!!

For ALL products: https://organicbodyessentials.com/?ref=RC









Resistance Chicks

P.O. Box 107

Milford, OH 45150

E-mail: [email protected]

Web Page www.resistancechicks.com

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/ResistanceChicks

BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/resistancechicks/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ResistanceChicks

Telegram follow here: https://t.me/ResistanceChicks

Franksocial: https://franksocial.com/u/ResistanceChicks

Truthsocial: https://truthsocial.com/@ResistanceChicks

Use Promo code: "ResistanceChicks" at TheFoundersBible.com





https://resistancechicks.brighteonstore.com/Resistance-Chicks TODAY and Use PROMO CODE “CHICKS” to save 5%!





Visit www.MyPillow.com/Resistance and use promo code "RC" to save up to 66%