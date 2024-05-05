Truth and Righteousness

Transhumanism and one world religion. All nations will be deceived via this process: marked as corrupted flesh. Jesus died for humans not BEAST. The satanic elite will laugh and say: THEY ARE NO LONGER HUMANS. A vaccine for all health problems: miracles and wonders.





1 Corinthians 3:17-19

King James Version

17 If any man defile the temple of God, him shall God destroy; for the temple of God is holy, which temple ye are.

18 Let no man deceive himself. If any man among you seemeth to be wise in this world, let him become a fool, that he may be wise.

19 For the wisdom of this world is foolishness with God. For it is written, He taketh the wise in their own craftiness.

Revelation 18:23 KJV Bible

“And the light of a candle shall shine no more at all in thee; and the voice of the bridegroom and of the bride shall be heard no more at all in thee: for thy merchants were the great men of the earth; for by thy sorceries were all nations deceived.









