The HAARP death network has increased its explosive pulses across the United States. This has been in effect since March 14, 2025. GWEN towers distributed throughout the network, in conjunction with HAARP, are firing massive bursts of energy into the atmosphere. Breaking news: HAARP facilities exist all over the world, not just in Alaska. Have you been feeling unwell lately? Now you know why...