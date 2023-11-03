Biden's Iranian Deterrence Strategy Falling Short

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
U.S. Forces in both Iraq and Syria continue to face attacks from Iranian-backed terror groups. One America's Daniel Baldwin speaks with a former State Department advisor on Iran and how to better keep our troops in the region safe.
Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more update
Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos: https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html