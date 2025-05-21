BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Healing For the Fractured Soul 35: Courtroom of Heaven | Demon Accusations, Access & Full Pardon
Resistance Chicks
20 views • 3 months ago

Cancelling the Debt & Wiping Out the Consequences of Sin | Tonight, we will take a deep dive into one of Charles Spurgeon's Sermons on Forgiveness, Full Pardon, and the Cancelling of debt for our sin. There is a secret code, yet buried in plain writings in the Word: total repentance equals total pardon. However, the demonic world is constantly following us around, looking for a way into our lives to accuse us before the Father. How can we close those doors and live out the blessings and healing of a full pardon granted by Christ? Read More: https://www.resistancechicks.com/healing-for-the-fractured-soul-session-35/




Keywords
forgivenesshealingpedophiliasindeliverancemolestationpardondidself helpincestsex traffickingcounselinghealthy relationshipsbroken heart syndromeinner healingmpdsplit personalitiesdysfunctional familiescoping mechanismsfractured mindpstdheal broken hearts
