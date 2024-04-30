18+ Hundreds of bodies of Palestinians, among them children, were unearthed from mass graves discovered at Al-Shifa & Nasser Medical Complexes, Gaza

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
WARNING: Graphic Content
Hundreds of bodies of Palestinians, among them children, were unearthed from mass graves discovered at Al-Shifa Medical Complex and Nasser Medical Complex in the Gaza Strip, where victims were executed and buried alive. Some were found mutilated, skinned, and beheaded, while other corpses showed signs of organ removal. The discoveries offer only one small glimpse of the unspeakable crimes committed by Israel in Gaza.
Don't look away.
This is Zionism.
