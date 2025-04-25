Are You Falling for the Oldest Trick in Tyranny's Playbook?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
They call it “just this once.” But that’s how it always begins. One unconstitutional act becomes a precedent - and suddenly, lawless power becomes routine. From Tacitus to Paine, Dickinson to Washington, history has screamed the warning: precedent is how tyranny becomes law. In this episode, we trace the oldest trick in the tyrant’s playbook - and why free people must resist it before it’s too late.
Path to Liberty: April 25, 2025