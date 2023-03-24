© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Welcome To Proverbs Club.Who Gets Self-Inflicted Wounds?
Proverbs 23:29-30 (NIV).
29) Who has woe? Who has sorrow?
Who has strife? Who has complaints?
Who has needless bruises? Who has bloodshot eyes?
30) Those who linger over wine,
who go to sample bowls of mixed wine.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
Alcoholic beverages must be consumed in moderation.
Abstention is wiser, but not obligatory.
