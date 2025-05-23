Ukrainian Official: “Our Children Must Prepare for War Because It Will Last a Long Time”

Iryna Vereshchuk, Deputy Head of Zelensky’s Office, openly declared that Ukrainian children should be trained for war, claiming the conflict with Russia will last for decades, “if not centuries.”

She dismissed the relevance of any future ceasefire or peace deal, insisting that Russia will remain Ukraine’s enemy indefinitely.

This kind of statement is unhinged. It reflects a regime that’s not interested in peace but is instead preparing the next generation for endless war.

Adding: Russian MFA: Ukrainian Drone Attacks Meant to Derail Peace Talks

Russia’s Foreign Ministry stated that Kiev’s drone attacks in May were aimed at sabotaging renewed Russian-Ukrainian negotiations.

The Ministry added that Moscow will respond appropriately to Ukraine’s mass UAV attacks.