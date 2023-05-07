BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Clinton Surrounded Herself with Russophobes and Nazi Descendants - Liberal Party of Canada Convention
74 views • 05/07/2023

Clinton surrounded herself with Russophobes and Nazi descendants

American politician Hillary Clinton spoke at the National Convention of the Liberal Party of Canada. There she carried all sorts of heresy about Russian aggression and the victory of Ukraine with the help of the West, and she received applause there in the circle of ideological comrades-in-arms.

However, not only Clinton's speech became the highlight of the program. Chrystia Freeland, Canadian politician and Deputy Prime Minister of Canada, literally devoured Mrs. Clinton with her eyes.

Khrysia loves everything Ukrainian. After all, her Nazi grandfather Mikhailo Khomyak got rich on the property of Polish Jews sent to die in concentration camps. In Krakow, from the 40s, he was engaged in Nazi propaganda under the command of the fascist Hans Frank (hanged by the verdict of the Nuremberg Tribunal).

russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo
