◽️ Ukrainian Police arrests Orthodox Metropolitan.◽️ "Zelensky Says War Could Be Over Soon"

⚡️SITREP

💥In Kupyansk direction, the attacks, launched by artillery of the 'Zapad' Group of Forces, have resulted in the neutralization of AFU manpower and hardware near Tabayevka, Sinkovka (Kharkov region), and Novosyolovskoye (Lugansk People's Republic). The enemy losses were up to 50 Ukrainian servicemen, 2 motor vehicles and 1 D-30 howitzer.

💥In Krasny Liman direction, the attacks, launched by Operational-Tactical Aviation, heavy flamethrower systems, and artillery of the 'Tsentr' Group of Forces, have resulted in the neutralization of AFU units near Terny (Donetsk People's Republic) and Chervonaya Dibrova (Lugansk People's Republic). The enemy losses were up to 100 Ukrainian servicemen, 2 armored fighting vehicles, 3 motor vehicles and 1 D-30 howitzer.

💥In Donetsk direction, as a result of intensive actions of the 'Yug' Group of Forces, and the attacks, launched by Operational-Tactical Aviation and artillery, the enemy losses were up to 110 Ukrainian servicemen and mercenaries, 1 armored personnel carrier, 5 armored fighting vehicles, 5 motor vehicles, 1 Grad MLRS, Akatsiya and Gvozdika self-propelled howitzers , and Msta-B and D-30 howitzers.

💥In South Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions, the attacks, launched by aviation and artillery of the 'Vostok' Group of Forces have resulted in the neutralization of the enemy units near Ugledar (Donetsk People's Republic), Marfopol and Dorozhnyanka (Zaporozhye region). The enemy losses were up to 50 Ukrainian servicemen, 2 armored fighting vehicles, 3 motor vehicles and 1 D-20 howitzer.

💥In Kherson direction, the enemy losses were up to 40 Ukrainian servicemen, 3 motor vehicles, 1 Akatsiya self-propelled howitzer, and 1 Giatsint-B towed gun.

💥Operational-Tactical aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have neutralized 86 AFU artillery units at their firing positions, manpower and hardware in 92 areas. 1 munition depot of the AFU 127th Territorial Defense Brigade has been destroyed near Izbitskoye (Kharkov region).

✈️Fighter Aviation of Russian Aerospace Forces has shot down one MiG-29 of Ukrainian Air Force near Koptevo (Donetsk People's Republic). 1 AFU Mi-8 helicopter has been shot down near Novovasilyovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

💥Air defense facilities have intercepted 9 HIMARS and Smerch rocket-propelled projectiles. In addition, 5 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles have been shot down near Valerianovka (Donetsk People's Republic), Guliaypole, Novoukrainskoye (Zaporozhye region) and Krynki (Kherson region).

- Russian Defense Ministry