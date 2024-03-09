President Trump hosted Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán at Mar-A-Lago

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
President Trump and Melania hosted the Hungarian Prime Minister, Viktor Orbán at Mar-A-Lago dinner reception yesterday.
Orbán will not meet with Biden during his U.S. visit.
The Hungarian leader has become an European icon for advocating restrictions on immigration.
Hungary's Orbán after meeting Trump in the US: "We need leaders in the world who are respected and can bring peace. He is one of them! Come back and bring us peace, Mr. President!"