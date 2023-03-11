BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

MARBURG: THE NEXT PLANDEMIC – MILITARY MEDICAL MARSHAL LAW – MARIA ZEEE – TODD CALLENDER
Δίκτυο Ελληνισμού
Δίκτυο Ελληνισμού
367 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
4406 views • 03/11/2023

Attorney Todd Callender states that Marburg is the next plandemic. Listen carefully to what he stated: "the public health authority was moved to the Department of Defense." The CEO of Operation Warp Speed is the DoD, as evidenced by the organizational chart published by the FDA in September of 2020. If the W.H.O. IHR amendments are successful, the Pentagon will then enforce military medical martial law, quarantine camps, and forced vaccination.

Keywords
vaccinesdeathemvolioparenergies
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy