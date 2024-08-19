BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Mercantilism Before the Tea Party: Forgotten Grievance of the Revolution
Tenth Amendment Center
Tenth Amendment CenterCheckmark Icon
35 views • 9 months ago

When government-run schools teach that the American Revolution was mostly about “taxation without representation,” the underlying message is clear: today, you have representatives, so if you don't like what they do, just get new ones. But this ignores a deeper cause - a centuries-old system called mercantilism. Murray Rothbard described it as “a system of statism using economic fallacy to build up imperial power through monopolies and special privileges.” This was a significant part of the real foundation of colonial grievances, long before the Stamp Act and tea taxes ever sparked broader resistance and calls for independence.

Path to Liberty: August 19, 2024

Keywords
libertyconstitutionhistoryfree tradelibertarianfoundersthomas jefferson10th amendmentamerican revolutiontea partycrony capitalismgrievancesmercantilism
