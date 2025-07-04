Independence Day Special! The Big Beautiful Bill, AI wars, deportations and more (Brighteon Broadcast News, July 4th, 2025)

Register free at https://brightu.com to watch the full All The Things That Matter stream





- Independence Day and the Big Beautiful Bill (0:10)

- Positive Aspects of the Bill (2:35)

- Concerns About the Bill (7:58)

- Historical Comparisons and Future Predictions (12:46)

- Trump's Amnesty Announcement (15:13)

- Challenges for American Businesses (23:30)

- Preparation for Potential False Flag Operations (31:29)

- Introduction to the Enoch AI Engine (36:00)

- Special Report on China's AI Advancements (37:21)

- Interview with Brad Cummings on Spirituality (1:09:54)

- The Role of Government and Repentance (1:22:29)

- The Foundations of the Constitution and the Role of the People (1:24:26)

- The Divergence of Church and Teachings of Christ (1:28:17)

- The Importance of Personal Relationship with God (1:31:31)

- The Role of the Bible and Personal Devotion (1:31:49)

- The Course "All the Things That Matter" (1:34:07)

- The Universal Covenant of God (1:34:26)

- The Role of the Church and Personal Relationship with God (1:41:36)

- The Practical Application of Spiritual Teachings (1:53:22)

- The Role of Personal Responsibility in Spiritual Growth (2:32:13)

- The Importance of Personal Devotion and Transformation (2:32:38)





