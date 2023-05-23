The laws the directed energy weapon torturers are supposed to keep. (and enforce but don't)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Elon Musk reveals he is Baphomet and Bill Gates reveals he is Satan! NEW! Must watch! BREAKING!https://www.bitchute.com/video/kg7icP8ZLRbn/
Fauci’s Farewell (Deepfake Satire)
https://odysee.com/@Michaelanthony:9/fauci%E2%80%99s-farewell-(deepfake-satire):d
The Jewish Parasites Who Are Stealing American Homes - A Threat Assessment Report
https://odysee.com/@Harry-Vox:d/blackstone_jewish_parasites_stealing_american_homes:8
IF SOMETHING GOES WRONG WE HAVE 23 DAYS
https://odysee.com/@AlaskaPrepper:5/if-something-goes-wrong-we-have-23-days:5
NAACP Florida travel advisory: State is 'openly hostile toward African Americans' under Gov. DeSantis' administration | CNN
https://edition.cnn.com/2023/05/21/us/naacp-florida-travel-advisory/index.html
COVID-19 Mortality Risk Correlates Inversely with Vitamin D3 Status, and a Mortality Rate Close to Zero Could Theoretically Be Achieved at 50 ng/mL 25(OH)D3: Results of a Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis - PMC
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8541492/
NIH admits US funded gain-of-function research in Wuhan
https://nypost.com/2021/10/21/nih-admits-us-funded-gain-of-function-in-wuhan-despite-faucis-repeated-denials/
7 Best Deepfake Software Apps of 2023 (50 Tools Reviewed)
https://contentmavericks.com/best-deepfake-software/
GitHub - ptrumpis/snap-camera-server: Snap Camera self hosted server gives access to all Snap Lenses after the shutdown on January 25, 2023.
https://github.com/ptrumpis/snap-camera-server
snap-camera-server/CONFIGURATION.md at main · ptrumpis/snap-camera-server · GitHub
https://github.com/ptrumpis/snap-camera-server/blob/main/docs/CONFIGURATION.md
Images For Organized Stalking/Electromagnetic Torture/Mind Control Non-Consensual Human Experimentation – Gang Stalking, Mind Control, and Cults
https://gangstalkingmindcontrolcults.com/images-for-organized-stalking-electromagnetic-torture-mind-control-non-consensual-human-experimentation/
Torture by directed energy weapons | Gangstalking Blog
https://gangstalk.wordpress.com/torture-by-directed-energy-weapons/
Weapons, Body & Solutions – Society of Safe Bharath Against Covert Torture & Energy Weapons
https://www.covertenergytorture.org/?page_id=186
Sonic Attack Signs & Symptoms* – Targeted Individuals Data & Documents
https://www.tidatadocuments.org/signs-symptoms/
Psionic Terrorism - The Disturbing Story of a US Field Marshal with a Licence to Kill, Using Advanced Direct Energy Weapons - Stillness in the Storm
https://stillnessinthestorm.com/2019/05/psionic-terrorism-the-disturbing-story-of-a-us-field-marshal-with-a-licence-to-kill-using-advanced-direct-energy-weapons/
Pulsed energy projectile - Wikipedia
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pulsed_energy_projectile
Maximum pain is aim of new US weapon | New Scientist
https://www.newscientist.com/article/dn7077-maximum-pain-is-aim-of-new-us-weapon/
Pulsed Energy Projectile (PEP)
https://www.globalsecurity.org/military/systems/ground/pep.htm
Microwave weapons: Wasted energy | Nature
https://www.nature.com/articles/489198a
How to Block Microwave Mind-Programming Signals | Transcending the Matrix Control System
https://montalk.net/conspiracy/55/how-to-block-microwave-mind-programming-signals
DIRECTED ENERGY WEAPONS, FREQUENCIES and YOU! – Eye Opening Truth
https://www.eyeopeningtruth.com/directed-energy-weapons-frequencies-and-you/
10 Stages of Genocide
http://genocidewatch.net/genocide-2/8-stages-of-genocide/