Pastor's Fall For Globalist Agenda

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
What has happened to so many good ministers and what has caused them to go astray supporting a Globalist Agenda that could very well bring about the demise of their own followers?
For more in-depth evidence on this agenda & more also visit:
https://iconnectfx.com/ng/channel/faithtruth
https://www.patreon.com/IsraeliNewsLive What has happened to so many good ministers and what has caused them to go astray supporting a Globalist Agenda that could very well bring about the demise of their own followers? For more in-depth evidence on this agenda also visit: https://iconnectfx.com/ng/channel/faithtruth https://www.patreon.com/IsraeliNewsLive