BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

1776 PREDICTED the DESTRUCTION of the United States beginning with April 8th 2024 solar eclipse
End the global reset
End the global reset
65 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
365 views • 02/27/2024

In the same pattern that the United States began is the same pattern that foretells its destruction as shown in the April 8th 2024 solar eclipse. You need to watch this video all the way to the end in order to see everything I'm bringing out because I can't do it in one or two paragraphs. I get a little rough in this video but I am tired of all the liars out there that are leading people the wrong way. This video was leading to others as I go and explain all the surrounding effects and all of it from the true biblical perspective.


You can also go to my YouTube channel for ROOFTOP VIDEOS following this link https://youtu.be/1go32swVPmo?si=LnHGppjTyme0KbV5 And you can also go to another website from an old friend of mine at larrymeguiar2.com

Keywords
ussolardestructionharbingereclipse april eight
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy