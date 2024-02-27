1776 PREDICTED the DESTRUCTION of the United States beginning with April 8th 2024 solar eclipse

In the same pattern that the United States began is the same pattern that foretells its destruction as shown in the April 8th 2024 solar eclipse. You need to watch this video all the way to the end in order to see everything I'm bringing out because I can't do it in one or two paragraphs. I get a little rough in this video but I am tired of all the liars out there that are leading people the wrong way. This video was leading to others as I go and explain all the surrounding effects and all of it from the true biblical perspective.





You can also go to my YouTube channel for ROOFTOP VIDEOS following this link https://youtu.be/1go32swVPmo?si=LnHGppjTyme0KbV5 And you can also go to another website from an old friend of mine at larrymeguiar2.com