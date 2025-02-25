FDA Fails To Regulate Baby Lotion

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Some brands have toxic ingredients linked to health issues in babies. It's alarming because they're supposed to be gentle. For example:
• Parabens: Preservatives that mimic estrogen and could disrupt hormones.
• Formaldehyde-releasing agents: Linked to skin irritation and allergies.
• Mineral Oil: Might block pores and cause acne, even at a young age.
• Phthalates: Harmful to development; found in fragrances.
Switching to safer alternatives is crucial. Look for products with natural emollients like shea butter or coconut oil. Brands that are cruelty-free and hypoallergenic are also better options.