FDA Fails To Regulate Baby Lotion
Exposing The Agenda
Exposing The Agenda
6 months ago

Some brands have toxic ingredients linked to health issues in babies. It's alarming because they're supposed to be gentle. For example:

• Parabens: Preservatives that mimic estrogen and could disrupt hormones.

• Formaldehyde-releasing agents: Linked to skin irritation and allergies.

• Mineral Oil: Might block pores and cause acne, even at a young age.

• Phthalates: Harmful to development; found in fragrances.

Switching to safer alternatives is crucial. Look for products with natural emollients like shea butter or coconut oil. Brands that are cruelty-free and hypoallergenic are also better options.

