Force vs Freedom: Anti-Federalist Federal Farmer No. 6-7

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Warning that some federalists were fakes who really wanted a totally consolidated system, Federal Farmer makes the case that too few representatives, coupled with a lack of clarity over the bounds of power, would lead to a system based on force rather than consent
Path to Liberty: March 25, 2024