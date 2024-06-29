⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(29 June 2024)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue to carry out the special military operation.

▫️The units of the Sever Group of Forces have defeated manpower and hardware of 42nd and 57th mechd brigs of the AFU and the 105th Territorial Defence Brigade close to Neskuchnoye, Volchansk, and Liptsy (Kharkov reg).

The enemy losses were up to 270 servicemen, one tank, four motor vehicles, one 155-mm U.S.-made M109 Paladin howitzer, one 152-mm 2A65 Msta-B howitzer, and three 122-mm D-30 howitzers.

▫️The units of the Zapad Group of Forces have taken more advantageous positions and also defeated formations of 1st, 14th, 63rd, 116th mechanised, 4th tank brigades of the AFU, the 112th Territorial Defence Brigade, and the 1st Brigade of the National Guard close to Petropavlovka, Sinkovka, and Berestovoye (Kharkov region), Chervonaya Dibrova and Stelmakhovka (Lugansk People's Republic).

In addition, two counterattacks by the 3rd Assault Brigade have been repelled.

The AFU losses were over 500 servicemen, one infantry fighting vehicle, three motor vehicles, one 155-mm U.S.-made M198 howitzer, one 122-mm 2S1 Gvozdika SPd artillery system, and one 122-mm D-30 howitzer.

Two AFU artillery ammo depots and one U.S.-made AN/TPQ-50 counter-battery radar station have been destroyed.

▫️The units of the Yug Group of Forces have improved their position along the front line and defeated manpower and hardware of the 56th Motor Infantry Brigade, the 72nd Mechanised Brigade, and the 214th ‘Opfor’ Battalion of the AFU close to Zaliznyanskoye, Grigorovka, Chasov Yar, Kalinino, and Konstantinovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

One counterattack by the 10th Mountain Assault Brigade of the AFU has been also repelled.

The enemy losses more than 430 troops, 3 armoured fighting vehicles, & 8 motor vehicles.

In the course of counter-battery warfare, 2 U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howitzers, 1 Polish-made 155-mm Krab SPd artillery syst, 3 152-mm D-20 guns, 1 122-mm D-30 howitzer, 1 UK-made 105-mm L-119 howitzer, 1 122-mm Grad MLRS combat vehicle, 1 U.S.-made AN/TPQ-50 counter-battery warfare radar station, & 2 electronic warfare stations have been destroyed.

In addition, five AFU field ammunition depots have been destroyed.

▫️The units of the Tsentr Group of Forces have liberated Shumy (Donetsk People's Republic), improved their tactical position and defeated formations of the 41st Mechanised Brigade and the 109th Territorial Defence Brigade close to Kirovo, Leninskoye, Sokol, Novgorodskoye, and Novosyolovka Pervaya (DPR).

6 counterattacks by assault detachments of 47th mechd, 142nd infantry, and 68th jaeger brigades of the AFU have been repelled during the day.

The enemy losses up to 360 servicemen, 2 armoured fighting vehics, 1 motor vehic, 1 152-mm D-20 howitzer, 2 122-mm D-30 howitzers, 1 US-made 105-mm M119 gun, & 1 100-mm MT-12 Rapira anti-tank gun.

▫️The units of the Vostok GOFs have taken more advantageous lines and defeated manpower & hardware of the 58th AFU Motor Infantry Brigade and the 102nd Territorial Defence Brigade near Urozhainoye (DPR), & Kulturnoye (Zaporoshye reg).

In addition, 2 counterattacks by units of the enemy 72nd Motorised Infantry Brigade have been repelled.

The AFU losses were up to 135 servicemen, five motor vehicles, one UK-made 155-mm FH-70 howitzer, one 152-mm 2A65 Msta-B howitzer, one 122-mm 2S1 Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system, one 122-mm Grad MLRS combat vehicle, and one 100-mm MT-12 Rapira anti-tank gun.

One Anklav-N electronic warfare station has been also destroyed.

▫️The units of the Dnepr GOFs have defeated 65th mechanised and 128th mtn assault brigades of the AFU, the 35th Marin Brig and the 15th Natl Guard Brigade near Pyatikhatki, Rabotino, Malaya Tokmachka (Zaporozhye reg) & Novotyaginka (Kherson reg).



The AFU losses were up to 100 servicemen, 6 motor vehicles, one U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howitzer, one 152-mm D-20 gun, and one 122-mm 2S1 Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system.

One AFU field ammo depot has been also destroyed.



▫️Operational-Tactical Aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces have destroyed the enemy division's control centre, one illumination and guidance radar, one low-altitude detector, and two S-300PS anti-aircraft missile system launchers.

In addition, enemy manpower and military hardware clusters have been hit in 119 areas.



▫️Air defence facilities have shot down one MiG-29 aircraft of the UKR Air Force, 119 unmanned aerial vehicles, five U.S.-made ATACMS operational-tactical missiles, and 10 U.S.-made HIMARS rockets.



📊In total, 616 airplanes and 276 helicopters, 26,896 unmanned aerial vehicles, 535 air defence missile systems, 16,453 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,359 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 11,060 field artillery guns & mortars, as well as 23,076 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the SMO.



