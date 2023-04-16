BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
1000 athletes - collapsing | dying | heart problems | blood clots - March 2021 to June 2022
FalconsCAFE * No money to MSM
209 views • 04/16/2023

Mirror. Source
1000 ATHLETES - COLLAPSING | DYING | HEART PROBLEMS | BLOOD CLOTS - MARCH 2021 TO JUNE 2022 https://www.bitchute.com/video/2jKuSdFkGviI/


Quote: "The following is a documented compilation of 1,000 Athletes and Sports related incidences from March 2021 to 16th June 2022, each slide presented for 5 seconds. These are only the ones we hear about and which are sports related. The real numbers are unknown. There is a concerted and desperate effort by big tech and the mainstream media to ignore, hide, cover up, divert or straight up lie about what is going on."

vaccines5gwarfaremilitary weaponsled street light
