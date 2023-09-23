Dissecting Alien Mummy and Congress Insider UAP Claims with Timothy Alberino - Part 2

Today, Zach Drew and Josh Peck welcome special guest Timothy Alberino to talk about the recent developments around UFO phenomena and supposed alien specimens. Are the recent claims of discovered alien mummies correct or just a hoax? What has the government been releasing about UFOs (now commonly called UAPs) and why? How should we as Christians think about the extraterrestrial question? You will be shocked by the answers to these questions and more. Discover the secrets behind nonhuman intelligences in this episode of The Zach Drew Show! ********** If you would like to donate, just follow this link: https://www.zachdrewshow.com/donate/ and hit the bright orange “Donate” button! Or you can text GIVE to (855) 796-1005 or call our toll free number at 888-459-5727 You can also give by sending your donations in the mail to: IGBY International Ministries PO Box 797 Decatur, IL 62525 Thank you for your continued support, and please pray about standing with us as we go forward into the next step of this ministry.

