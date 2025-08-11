Water Experiments by Masaru Emoto

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
This also explains why it bothers evil spirits that reside in the blood in the body which contains of waiter when reciting holy scriptures with intention , and the Quran tells us thats unseen evil spirits can not hear the recitation of the Qur'an, they can not stand to hear it.
also when we recite Quran with a bowl of water in front of us the water gets changed and in this way its holy which you can use to spat on the possessed victim, also if you want a quicker reaction.