POMPOU'S Christians SOON ABOUT TO be TAUGHT THEIR LESSON

A great persecution is coming even as election day is almost here. You can better believe that Donald Trump is out to drain the swamp and taking Christians out is a part of it. The Christians did not think they are in trouble neither do they need to prepare for that you're going to be raptured out of here. Pompou's Christians are about to learn their biggest lesson of that is there is no such thing as automatic protection. It does not exist. And neither does a no obligation walk before the king of kings exist either. All the arrogance of the churches are going to be answered shortly.

I recommend you go to Larry McGuire's warning website on the main page and read the three short articles about the importance of truth and the end time report and some truth and refusals except truth is a serious indictment against us. At

Larrygmeguiar2.com