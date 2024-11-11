THOMAS SEWELL IS GOING TO BE JAILED FOR A ROMAN SALUTE ☭ BUT THEY LET THE FREAK GO WHO DID THIS

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Extraditing the foreign national who allegedly attacked a Brisbane baby with hot coffee may prove challenging
Source: https://www.abc.net.au/news/2024-09-17/manhunt-foreign-national-baby-coffee-attack-brisbane-park/104325656
Thumbnail: https://www.gofundme.com/f/dumm8a-saving-baby-luka-cdh
Meanwhile: Neo-Nazi Thomas Sewell among four arrested in police sting
The prominent Melbourne neo-Nazi is one of four members of the National Socialist Network to be arrested in a huge anti-terror police sting.
https://www.heraldsun.com.au/truecrimeaustralia/police-courts-victoria/neonazi-thomas-sewell-among-four-arrested-by-antiterror-police-over-series-of-alleged-actions/news-story/fe1c57fefe719a247733bc766629843c
Again, compare Thomas Sewell's throwing a Roman | Bellamy salute to scalding a baby for Internet clout:
https://www.skynews.com.au/australia-news/crime/chinese-media-name-man-who-allegedly-attacked-ninemonthold-baby-with-hot-coffee-in-hanlon-park-two-months-ago/news-story/a72aea2494d239b0af8b447b1e1ca0bd