THOMAS SEWELL IS GOING TO BE JAILED FOR A ROMAN SALUTE ☭ BUT THEY LET THE FREAK GO WHO DID THIS
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
97 views • 6 months ago

Extraditing the foreign national who allegedly attacked a Brisbane baby with hot coffee may prove challenging


Source: https://www.abc.net.au/news/2024-09-17/manhunt-foreign-national-baby-coffee-attack-brisbane-park/104325656


Thumbnail: https://www.gofundme.com/f/dumm8a-saving-baby-luka-cdh


Meanwhile: Neo-Nazi Thomas Sewell among four arrested in police sting


The prominent Melbourne neo-Nazi is one of four members of the National Socialist Network to be arrested in a huge anti-terror police sting.


https://www.heraldsun.com.au/truecrimeaustralia/police-courts-victoria/neonazi-thomas-sewell-among-four-arrested-by-antiterror-police-over-series-of-alleged-actions/news-story/fe1c57fefe719a247733bc766629843c


Again, compare Thomas Sewell's throwing a Roman | Bellamy salute to scalding a baby for Internet clout:


https://www.skynews.com.au/australia-news/crime/chinese-media-name-man-who-allegedly-attacked-ninemonthold-baby-with-hot-coffee-in-hanlon-park-two-months-ago/news-story/a72aea2494d239b0af8b447b1e1ca0bd

Keywords
multi pronged attacktwo tiered justiceroman salutethomas sewellbaby luka
