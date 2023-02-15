MRNA CANCER VACCINES? ONLY IF YOU WANT MORE CANCER

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Potential health risks of mRNA-based vaccine therapy: A hypothesis
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC9876036/
Karina Acevedo Whitehouse - https://tinyurl.com/2bjf8b76
Interferon Type 1 - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Interferon_type_I
UK EXPOSE - BioNTech’s mRNA cancer “vaccines”
https://tinyurl.com/mry84hs2
PUBMED SEARCH - mrna cancer vaccine -
https://tinyurl.com/59kkp9a4
