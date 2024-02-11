Two-tiered Journalism & A Two-tiered Justice System

Two-tiered journalism and a two-tiered justice system. We’re covering the Tucker interview with Putin and Biden weaseling his way out of a classified documents charge. The 1st Amendment is on trial. Will the government be held accountable for censoring?





An update on the Missouri vs. Biden - the most important free speech case of our generation.





And the latest in the efforts to stop the shots.





LINKS:





https://breathemd.org





Ask your representatives to sign the pledge: http://americansforhealthfreedom.org





https://rncstore.com/kristileigh





https://aaronkheriaty.substack.com





Book: https://a.co/d/2ozCplM





Watch "Counter Narrative with Kristi Leigh" M-F at 8pm EST >> Patriot.TV